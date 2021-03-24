Brett Favre 'almost wanted to kill himself' after quitting painkillers in the '90s

After leading the team to a Super Bowl title in 1997, Green Bay Packers legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre's life hit rock bottom, he said, revealing he became addicted to painkillers and it almost cost him his life.

Earlier this week, Dr. Phil was a guest on Favre’s podcast "Bolling With Favre" on PodcastOne, and during the chat the former quarterback admitted that he first became addicted to painkillers in 1994 while dealing with an injury.

Favre said that he started taking two pills a day, but teammates helped him get more and it came to a point where he was taking a month’s prescription in two days, which he called "crazy." He even had two seizures in 1995 after he increased his pill intake, and that’s when he came clean with his addiction and went to rehab for 75 days.

"I said it's one of two things -- I die, or I flush these pills down the toilet," Favre explained. "I sat by the toilet for two hours. Eventually, I dumped the pills in the toilet, flushed them and I almost wanted to kill myself because of doing that."

Favre added: "I could not believe that I've actually done that and I was so mad at myself because now what was I gonna do?"

Over the next few months, Favre said that he had an "urge" to take more pain medication, but he eventually ended up confronting his addiction.

Favre, who is considered to be one of the greatest players in NFL history, played for 20 seasons, and he was the first quarterback to throw for 500 touchdowns, 70,000 yards, complete 6,000 passes, and attempt 10,000 passes.

A three-time NFL MVP, Favre was a six-time All-Pro selection, 11-time Pro Bowler, and he was a part of the league’s 90s All-Decade team, as well as the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time team. Favre was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.