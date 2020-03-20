Brett Favre 'not surprised' learning of Tom Brady's departure from Patriots

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre knows a thing or two about joining a new team in his 40s. And if there’s anyone who Tom Brady should turn to for advice while making the transition from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s the “Iron Man” of the NFL.

Favre, a three-time league MVP and Super Bowl champion, moved on from the Green Bay Packers after 16 seasons and went on to join the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings before finally retiring at 41 years old after the 2010 season.

“I’m not surprised,” Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday. “When I heard the news, I didn’t get chill-bumps, but I almost did. I could feel the hair on the back of my neck standing up because this is a shocker to a lot of people.

"The things that he has done in New England and what he has meant to that – not just the team, but the fan base – goes without saying. I mean, the best that’s ever played. And the good thing is that he has the ability to make any decision he chooses whether he wants to play or doesn’t want to play, whether it be in New England or somewhere else. He deserves that. Just a class act. Just a tremendous football player and leader.”

Despite leaving the Packers, Favre found success elsewhere.

After leading the Jets to a 9-7 record in 2008, he joined the Vikings and finished with 4,202 passing yards to go with 33 touchdowns and a career-low seven interceptions. Favre led Minnesota to a 12-4 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, before falling in heartbreaking fashion to the eventual Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints.

Favre believes Brady will fit in with Tampa Bay.

“You’d be crazy not to go after Tom Brady with the team you have,” Favre said. “Yeah, it’s a very tough division, but I don’t think for one second that Tom is sitting there thinking, ‘I want the easiest route possible.’ You want to win. You want to prove you can lead a team to a championship other than the one you’ve done so much for so many years.”