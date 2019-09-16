Brett Favre says family asked if he was going to play in the NFL again after Andrew Luck retirement

Brett Favre created a stir earlier this year when a post surfaced on his Instagram page hinting that the legendary quarterback could return to football in the rebooted XFL.

While that proved to be a hack, Favre revealed to TMZ Sports on Saturday that his family was kicking his tires about him playing football again after Andrew Luck retired from the NFL.

BRETT FAVRE, 49, QUASHES COMEBACK RUMORS, SAYS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT WAS HACKED

“No teams called, but I had a lot of friends and family, you know, 'Hey, the Colts could use ya!’” Favre told the gossip website.

Favre, 49, said he nixed any chances of a return.

“No, they couldn't use me. I squashed that very quickly,” he said.

Favre, who played for the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings during his career, said there’s no chance he would play in the NFL again.

“It's really comical at this point because, look, I'll be 50 in three or four weeks,” he said. “And, I've been far enough removed from football that I can't even believe people would think that I would consider coming back.”