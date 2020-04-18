Brett Favre sports new orange hair: 'We're quarantined, call me crazy'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre isn’t having an identity crisis. He’s just keeping busy with his daughter while under quarantine.

During an interview with CBS Sports Friday, the Hall of Famer and three-time league MVP was sporting a new hairstyle.

“Consider this Quarantine Week 4,” Favre said as he removed his hat to reveal orange hair.

“I’ve got gray hair or silver hair, whatever you want to call it, normally -- that may surprise people," he said. "So my daughter and two of her classmates have been quarantined here at the house, and they said, ‘Hey Dad, let’s make a TikTok.’”

Favre said he initially attempted to replicate the dances on the popular social media app but he was just “terrible.”

“We got on the subject of colored hair and I said, ‘Color my hair, whatever.’ I don’t have anything to do other than this right now. But I said, ‘We’re quarantined. Call me crazy.’”

Favre said the goal was to go blonde but when that didn’t work, orange was the next choice.

“Next week I may go with pink, so stay tuned.”

Health officials have extended social distancing guidelines well into May as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the U.S.