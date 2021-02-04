Brett Favre on Deshaun Watson trade rumors: 'You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job and just do it'

Brett Favre is an "old school" kinda guy.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback spoke to Yahoo Sports on Wednesday about recent reports that Deshaun Watson is unhappy with the Houston Texans organization and is demanding a trade.

Favre was blunt with his take, saying this sort of thing was "unheard of" during his time in the league, with a few exceptions.

"It’s a different day and time," he began by saying. "You know it’s not that long ago in some respects but in others, it was light years ago when I entered the league and it was almost unheard of for a player to demand, basically anything."

"I’m kind of old school," Favre continued. "I think you play. You get paid a ton of money to do a certain job and just do it and let the chips fall where they may. I think we make too much money to voice an opinion, but I’m not saying he’s wrong. Again, I think it’s a different day and time, and it will be interesting to see how the organization handles it."

Favre’s comments didn’t sit well with Watson’s agent David Mulugheta who tweeted: "Brett should probably stop throwing stones from that glass house he’s sitting in."

Mulugheta was likely referring to Favre’s own drama with the Packers including a reported trade request, brief retirement, and asking to be released.

Favre would play for the New York Jets, retire and return to play with the Minnesota Vikings before retiring for good in 2010.

Watson has reportedly been upset with the organization over the last few weeks and multiple reports indicate that he has no interest in staying.

The Jets are a top contender team because of Watson’s affection towards new head coach Robert Saleh but according to SNY, New York is not his "preferred destination" and the no-trade clause in his contract could come into play. Another option would the Miami Dolphins because of Watson’s interest in playing under coach Brian Flores, NJ.com reported.