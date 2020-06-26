Brett Favre was 'best teammate' throughout sports, LeRoy Butler says

Former Green Bay Packers teammate LeRoy Butler praised his ex-teammate Brett Favre in a video Sunday, calling the Hall of Fame quarterback one of the best with whom he’s ever played.

Butler and Favre were teammates on the Packers from 1992 to 2001 when the safety retired from the NFL. He told TMZ Sports that Favre was one of the best teammates he’s ever had.

“He was the best teammate, in my opinion, ever and probably in all of sports because nothing bothered him -- especially not color, especially not a guy's religion or sexuality or anything like that,” Butler told the outlet.

“We had a teammate, Esera Tuaolo [who is openly gay] ... we love Esera. It didn't matter what you were, we just saw one color and that was Green and Gold. That's pretty much Brett Favre and that's the reason why this state pretty much and all his teammates love him.”

Favre, who played in the NFL from 1991 to 2010, was played Butler’s comments on Friday and he started to get a bit emotional. He said he “didn’t see color.”

“I loved LeRoy. We had something special here. We had the chemistry and it wasn't about black and white. We laughed, we had fun together, we fought together, we cried together, we lost together. Obviously ... won a Super Bowl together,” Favre told TMZ Sports, adding he would have done “anything” for his teammates.