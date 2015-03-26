Brazilian striker Damiao out six weeks

Internacional announced on Friday that striker Leandro Damiao is expected to spend the next six weeks on the sidelines because of a thigh injury.

Damiao has tallied 13 goals for the club in league play this season, but he limped off the field in the first half of Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Figueirense.

The 22-year-old will also miss upcoming friendlies for Brazil with Argentina, Costa Rica and Mexico after he made his international debut in March and scored his first international goal in a friendly win over Ghana earlier this month.