Brazilian soccer star found nearly beheaded with genitals severed, report says

A Brazilian soccer star was reportedly found nearly beheaded with his genitals "severed" Saturday, his body dumped on a road known as a spot where criminals dispose of bodies.

Daniel Correa Freitas, 24, who plays for Sao Paulo FC – one of the biggest soccer clubs in the country – was discovered in Sao Jose dos Pinhais in the southern part of the country, police said.

An official cause of death wasn’t immediately confirmed. However, a municipal guard told the local newspaper Band B that Freitas was the victim of “torture.”

“From the appearance of the body, it was a very violent situation,” the municipal guard told the paper. “The man had two deep cuts on his neck, his head was nearly beheaded, and his genitals were severed.”

The road where Freitas was found is deserted and known as a place where criminals dump corpses, Band B reported.

“The Sao Paulo football club deeply regrets the death of midfielder Daniel Correa Freitas,” a tweet from Sao Paulo FC read. “The club sympathizes and pays condolences to the athlete’s family.”

Freitas was playing on loan for second-division Sao Bento, according to ESPN. The midfielder began his career at Botafogo before moving to Sao Paulo in 2015.