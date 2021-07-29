Expand / Collapse search
Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal returns home from Olympics to 'Little Fairy' trademark surprise

Rayssa got her nickname after Tony Hawk shared a video of her attempting a 'fairytale heelflip' in 2015

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal returned home on Wednesday the proud owner of an Olympic medal and, to her surprise, the trademark to her nickname the "Little Fairy."

The 13-year-old Brazilian sensation won the silver medal in the women’s street skateboarding event Monday, becoming one of the youngest athletes to ever medal at the Games. 

With the whole nation celebrating Rayssa, lawyer Flavia Penido decided to see if her nickname "Little Fairy" had been registered. It wasn’t, and she bought the trademark. 

Silver medal winner Rayssa Leal of Brazil holds her medal after the women's street skateboarding finals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

"Sometimes you have to make quick decisions," Penido said on Twitter, according to Reuters

"The interest is obviously not economic but to preserve Rayssa’s eventual rights and show the importance of always having marketing and law work in tandem," she added, noting that she would be giving the rights to Rayssa. 

Rayssa got her nickname when skateboarding legend Tony Hawk shared a video of her attempting what he called a "fairytale heelflip" in 2015, when she was just 6. 

Surely a household name in Brazil after her silver medal performance, Rayssa says she just wants to go back to "being the little girl I am." 

"I don’t want to have responsibility. I want to go on being the lively little girl I am for all of Brazil," she said, The Washington Post reported.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.