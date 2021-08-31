Brazilian bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva, 22, dies after 'freak accident'

Brazilian bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva tragically died on Sunday after he was stomped on by one of the bulls during an event, officials said. He was 22.

PBR CEO Sean Gleason confirmed Campos’ death on Twitter following a freak accident at the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event in Fresno, Calif. over the weekend.

"Earlier today, young Brazilian bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva was involved in a terrible wreck at the Velocity Tour event in Fresno. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, CA., where he passed away. Our heart breaks for Amadeu’s family and friends."

Campos, who was set to turn 23 in just a few days, was riding "Classic Man" in the second round of the event when he was thrown from his seat 5.31 seconds in.

According to PBR.com , Campos’ spur got tangled up in the rope and the bull stepped on his chest with his back leg.

PBR spokesperson Andrew Giangola also told USA Today that the incident was not caused by the animal’s aggression.

"This was not an act of aggression,’’ Giangola said. "The bull was bucking in his normal pattern. Amadeu’s spur got hung up in the flank rope, and he was pulled under the bull in a freak accident."

Born in Altair, Brazil, Campos began bull riding at 16 and eventually moved to the U.S. in 2020 to pursue his career of becoming a pro.