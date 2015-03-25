Brazil downplays missing FIFA's deadline for delivery of 2014 World Cup stadiums

The Brazilian government is downplaying delays in completing 2014 World Cup stadiums, saying that missing FIFA's deadline will not affect the country's ability to successfully host next year's tournament.

A day after FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke said three stadiums would not be ready in time for the Dec. 31 deadline, Brazilian officials said they actually plan to deliver all six remaining venues after that date.

They claim only three are delayed, with the other three being handed over after the expected date only because of problems accommodating the diaries of local authorities.

Brazil's Sports Minister Aldo Rebelo said Brazil is like a bride who gets to the wedding late, but the event still goes on as expected.