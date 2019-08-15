Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves' Tyler Flowers bloodied after getting hit in head with Pete Alonso's bat

Ryan Gaydos
Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers kept his head in the game Wednesday night against the New York Mets and was left bloodied because of it.

The Braves and Mets were in the seventh inning with Pete Alonso at-bat. The Mets rookie took a gigantic cut at an offering and whiffed. He ended up nailing Flowers in the head with the end of the bat.

Alonso was immediately apologetic for the swing. But Flowers was feeling the effects of it.

Footage showed Flowers bleeding from the head.

Flowers ended up staying in the game and contributed with an RBI in the bottom of the inning to help Atlanta come back to defeat New York, 6-4.

