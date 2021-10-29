Expand / Collapse search
Braves take 2-1 Series lead with Game 3 win

Rookie Ian Anderson and the Atlanta bullpen took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning and the Braves blanked the Houston Astros 2-0 to take a two games to one lead in the World Series.

Astros pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz blooped a leadoff single in the eighth to break up the no-hit bid. Left fielder Eddie Rosario appeared to hesitate and the ball fell just in front of his glove.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson throws during the first inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta.

Austin Riley hit an RBI double in the third off Astros starter Luis Garcia and Travis d’Arnaud homered off Kendall Graveman in the eighth.

Anderson was pulled after five innings and 76 pitches with a no-hitter intact. Relievers A.J. Minter and Luke Jackson kept Houston hitless until Díaz singled off Tyler Matzek.

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a RBI-double during the third inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta.

Braves closer Will Smith worked around a leadoff single in the ninth by Alex Bregman.

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman gets hit by pitch during the sixth inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. 

Game 4 is Saturday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.