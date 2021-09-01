Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta Braves
Braves star Albies carried away after fouling ball off knee

Associated Press
All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves fouled a ball off his left knee in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers and had to be carried off the field Tuesday night.

The team said X-rays were negative.

Albies was facing an 0-2 count against Walker Buehler when he suddenly went down, clutching his knee.

Manager Brian Snitker and a trainer came out to check on Albies, who stayed on the ground. Albies was carried back to the dugout when it became apparent he couldn’t put any weight on his leg.

Albies is batting .260 for the NL East-leading Braves. He leads the National League in extra base hits with 63. He was hitless in his first two at-bats when he got hurt.