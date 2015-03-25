Braves OF Heyward could miss rest of regular season

Atlanta Braves outfielder Jason Heyward may miss the rest of the regular season due to a fractured right jaw he suffered in Wednesday's 4-1, 10-inning victory over the New York Mets.

Heyward was hurt in the top of the sixth inning after taking a pitch from Jon Niese to the side of his face.

X-rays taken at a local hospital showed Heyward's jaw was fractured in two places. He is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks.

Heyward, who has been on a tear since being moved to the leadoff spot last month, is hitting .253 with 13 homers and 37 RBI for the first-place Braves, who hold a double-digit lead in the NL East.