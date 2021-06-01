Braves' Marcell Ozuna 'threatened to kill' wife in dispute over infidelity: report

New details surrounding the arrest of Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna emerged Tuesday and, according to one report, the veteran outfielder allegedly threatened to kill his wife in a dispute "over an infidelity."

In a booking report from the Sandy Springs Police Department obtained by TMZ Sports, Ozuna’s wife Genesis Guzman claims that the argument over the weekend began when Ozuna "took both her cellphones from the bathroom while she showered without her consent."

He refused to return them and allegedly "threatened to kill her."

According to the report , she took his phone and called the police but proceeded to follow him outside. She went back inside and grabbed a "large kitchen knife" for protection while the two continued to argue.

A statement from the Sandy Springs Police Department said officers entered the home, where the front door was open, and heard screaming from inside. Officers said they saw Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her against a wall, in addition to striking her with a cast on his injured left hand.

Ozuna was arrested and on Monday he was granted a $20,000 bond on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery against his wife.

Ozuna could face a long suspension by Major League Baseball, which plans to review the matter under the joint domestic violence policy in place between MLB and the players' union.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.