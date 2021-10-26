Expand / Collapse search
Braves' Jorge Soler starts World Series Game 1 with bang

Jorge Soler etched himself into World Series history with the home run

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Atlanta Braves leadoff man Jorge Soler got things started off quickly for the National League East champions in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Soler took two straight balls from Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez when he launched a 93-mph sinker deep to left field for his first home run of the 2021 postseason. The ball traveled 382 feet over the big left-field wall at Minute Maid Park and got Atlanta off on the right foot with a 1-0 start.

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates his home run during the first inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston.

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates his home run during the first inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

According to the FOX broadcast, Soler became the first person to hit a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning of Game 1 in World Series history.

The 29-year-old slugger has only appeared in five games throughout the entire postseason between the National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers and the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler hits a home run during the first inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston.

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler hits a home run during the first inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

He’s been 2-for-15 before the Valdez home run with five strikeouts. He was on the COVID-19 injured list for the last game of the NLDS and most of the NLCS. He expressed some remorse for not being with the team and not being vaccinated. He was added back to the playoff roster on Thursday.

"I feel way different now. I feel bad about it, and I'm going to get a shot as soon as I can," he said, via MLB.com.

"I feel really bad not being with the team. I really missed not being here," he added.

He was expected to play the designated hitter role in the American League ballpark.

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates his home run with Freddie Freeman during the first inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston.

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates his home run with Freddie Freeman during the first inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Braves ended up putting another run on the board when Austin Riley scored Ozzie Albies with a double later in the inning. Atlanta took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the frame.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com