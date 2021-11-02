Braves' Jorge Soler crushes 3-run homer to give Atlanta early Game 6 lead

Atlanta Braves slugger Jorge Soler hit a bomb over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park to give the team a 3-0 lead in the third inning of Game 6 of the World Series.

The inning started off when Ozzie Albies singled to center field off Houston Astros starter Luis Garcia. The pitcher would get Travis d’Arnaud and Dansby Swanson out before getting into trouble when he walked Eddie Rosario.

With two outs, Garcia faced off against Soler.

Garcia got the count to 3-2 on three cut-fastballs. Soler would foul the next two pitches off.

On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Soler launched the 83 mph cutter 446 feet to deep left field.

The Braves were up 3-0 early in the game and it was a good look for Atlanta, who started off strong in Game 5 but couldn’t keep Houston at bay.

The Braves are looking for their first World Series title since 1995. Atlanta took a 3-1 lead into Game 5 on Sunday but lost the game 9-5, forcing Tuesday night’s Game 6.

Houston is hoping to force a Game 7 for a chance to win their first World Series since 2017. Houston has been one of the more successful franchises in recent years but only has the lone ring to show for it.