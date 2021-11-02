Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Braves' Jorge Soler crushes 3-run homer to give Atlanta early Game 6 lead

Jorge Soler battled Astros pitcher Luis Garcia in an 8-pitch at-bat that ended with the dinger

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Atlanta Braves slugger Jorge Soler hit a bomb over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park to give the team a 3-0 lead in the third inning of Game 6 of the World Series.

The inning started off when Ozzie Albies singled to center field off Houston Astros starter Luis Garcia. The pitcher would get Travis d’Arnaud and Dansby Swanson out before getting into trouble when he walked Eddie Rosario.

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates a three-run homer during the third inning in Game 6 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Braves on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston.

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates a three-run homer during the third inning in Game 6 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Braves on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

With two outs, Garcia faced off against Soler.

Garcia got the count to 3-2 on three cut-fastballs. Soler would foul the next two pitches off.

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates a three-run home run during Game 6 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Braves on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston.

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates a three-run home run during Game 6 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Braves on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Soler launched the 83 mph cutter 446 feet to deep left field.

The Braves were up 3-0 early in the game and it was a good look for Atlanta, who started off strong in Game 5 but couldn’t keep Houston at bay.

The Braves are looking for their first World Series title since 1995. Atlanta took a 3-1 lead into Game 5 on Sunday but lost the game 9-5, forcing Tuesday night’s Game 6.

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates a three-run home run with Ozzie Albies in Game 6 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Braves on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston.

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates a three-run home run with Ozzie Albies in Game 6 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Braves on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Houston is hoping to force a Game 7 for a chance to win their first World Series since 2017. Houston has been one of the more successful franchises in recent years but only has the lone ring to show for it.

