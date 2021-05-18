Braves' Huascar Ynoa to miss significant time after breaking hand punching dugout bench

Atlanta Braves pitcher Huascar Ynoa let his emotions get the better of him and it will cost him about three months of his 2021 season.

The 22-year-old allowed five runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings on Sunday in a 10-9 loss against the Milwaukee Brewers. He struck out six batters and was tagged with the loss – his second of the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In frustration, Ynoa punched the padded dugout bench and broke his right hand.

"It's going to be a couple of months, probably, that he's going to be down," Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters, via MLB.com. "Then, [he’s] going to end up having to get built back up. I hate to see that. The young guy was doing so good. It's going to be a big loss for us."

METS' KEVIN PILLAR SHARES UPDATE AFTER GETTING HIT IN FACE BY PITCH VS. BRAVES

The righty is 4-2 this season with a 3.02 ERA and 50 strikeouts.

"It’s a shame. He’s not the first and he won’t be the last. There’s probably no one who feels any worse than him, too," Snitker added.

Ynoa is in his third season with the Braves. He made his debut in 2019, appearing in two games and allowing six runs in three innings. He came around in 2020 when he lowered his ERA to 5.82 in nine appearances. He had 17 strikeouts in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Atlanta was 19-21 before Monday night’s game against the New York Mets. The team took a narrow loss to start off the series against the division rivals.