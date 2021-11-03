Expand / Collapse search
Braves' Dansby Swanson on World Series win: 'No place that deserves it more than the city of Atlanta'

The Braves acquired Dansby Swanson in 2015 and six years later he's a World Series champion

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson was among the players who played an integral role in helping the franchise win its first World Series since 1995.

Swanson’s home run to tie Game 4 and his two-run homer to put Atlanta up five runs in Game 6 were both huge plays the team needed to end up holding the Commissioner’s Trophy by the end of Tuesday night.

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates a two-run home run with Austin Riley during the fifth inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston.

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates a two-run home run with Austin Riley during the fifth inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The 27-year-old infielder who was born and raised just outside the city of Atlanta was thrilled to be able to bring a title back to his hometown.

"I said it before and I’ll keep saying it, I’m an Atlanta-lifer. I live and die the city of Atlanta and there’s no place that deserves it more than the city of Atlanta," Swanson told FOX Sports’ Tom Verducci. 

"Being raised there, growing up there, having roots there. … I mean I got my family here, my best friends are here, the love of my life (US women’s soccer star Mallory Pugh) is here. You can’t even put into words just how much this means, not for me, but for this entire organization, the entire city. You see the fan base. They’re here."

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates a two-run home run during the fifth inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston.

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates a two-run home run during the fifth inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Swanson had a helping hand in the final put out of the game. He said it was "destiny" he was able to hit a home run and complete the win for the Braves.

"The good Lord, I mean he’s blessed me so much. Wouldn’t be here without Him. The peace that he gives me is just remarkable. And especially in moments like this, you can never go wrong trusting in that. I’m just so thankful to be here," he said.

While the Braves were 44-45 at the All-Star break, Swanson maintained he believed a World Series title was still possible.

"All year. We really did," he said when asked whether he thought Tuesday night was possible. 

"There were times where it seemed bleak and there were times where you couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel but we knew if we kept working and if were able to put together a team, which we did after some of the injuries, that this would be possible. And it wouldn’t have happened without the leadership on this team. It wouldn’t have happened without the coaching staff, the analytics department, the front office, you name it wouldn’t have happened without them. We really did it. This is the toughest team I’ve ever been a part of."

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates a two-run home run during the fifth inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston.

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates a two-run home run during the fifth inning in Game 6 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Swanson finished the postseason hitting .200 with a .804 OPS, two home runs and three RBI. He was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 MLB Draft, chosen by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was traded to the Braves with Aaron Blair and Ender Incidarte for Shelby Miller and Gabe Speier in 2015.

