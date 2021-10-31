Braves' Dansby Swanson 'thankful' to be with club after big home run: 'God’s always got a plan'

Atlanta Braves star Dansby Swanson stepped up when he needed to and hit a game-tying home run in the seventh inning of the team’s Game 4 win over the World Series.

Swanson’s home run off Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier tied the game and Jorge Soler’s home run helped Atlanta win it and move one step closer to a World Series title. The shortstop talked to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal after the game about what he was thinking during the at-bat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He’s really good. This postseason he’s been unbelievable. He’s obviously got great stuff," Swanson said of Javier. "In that moment, I think the compete factor is what kinda went through the roof. This game, it’s so funny, it can be such a challenging game. It can be so hard and we can get so caught up in results, and we can get so caught up in everything else, but the real thing that matters is playing the game to win and competing to win. I feel like that’s where I went. It’s like, you know what? Let’s get rid of everything else and let’s just compete and … something amazing happened."

The Braves acquired Swanson in a blockbuster 2015 trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The former first-round pick had high expectations coming into the majors and in the last two seasons has really started to come into his own. He hit .248 with a career-high 27 home runs in 2021.

The Kennesaw, Georgia, native who went to Marietta High School – just about 10 miles from Truist Park – reflected on the emotions he was feeling after the win.

BRAVES RIDE CLUTCH BACK-TO-BACK HOMERS TO WORLD SERIES GAME 4 WIN OVER ASTROS

"I’m just so thankful to be here. I really can’t say it enough. Getting traded over here, at the time I didn’t understand it. But God’s always got a plan and if I’ve learned one thing is having faith in that plan will never fail you. It’s one of the best things that’s ever happened to me," he told Rosenthal.

"Being here, being able to see my family as much as I do, watching my nephews grow up. … If I didn’t get traded here I wouldn’t have met (U.S. soccer star Mallory Pugh). I mean you just start stacking things on top of each other and it’s truly a blessing to be here in this city. I love this city. I’m a diehard Falcons fan. I’m a diehard Hawks fan. And obviously I’m a diehard Braves fan. It’s just such a cool moment for this city."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Braves can close the World Series out on Sunday night with a win.