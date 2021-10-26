Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB Postseason
Published

Braves' Charlie Morton exits World Series Game 1 with brutal leg injury

Charlie Morton's broken fibula will cost him the rest of the 2021 season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
John Smoltz previews tonight's World Series matchup Video

John Smoltz previews tonight's World Series matchup

Hall of Fame pitcher joins 'Fox and Friends' to weigh in on game 1 between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton suffered a heartbreaking injury in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Morton got handed the ball in hopes of getting the Braves off to a good start on their quest for a championship and he was dealing. He was in the middle of the third inning with three strikeouts, two walks and only one hit allowed when he was dealt an unlucky blow.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws during the first inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton throws during the first inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The veteran who has pitched in big spots in several postseason games throughout his career came up lame in the third inning with one out. He appeared to suffer the injury in the second inning when he took a line drive off his leg.

In the third inning, he struck out Jose Altuve and then landed awkwardly after a pitch and gingerly walked off the mound and into the dugout.

Morton’s night was over and so was his 2021 season.

WORLD SERIES: BRAVES JUMP OUT TO HISTORICALLY BLAZING START TO GAME 1

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton is helped off the field during the third inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton is helped off the field during the third inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

"RHP Charlie Morton underwent X-rays tonight that revealed a right fibula fracture. He will miss the remainder of the World Series and is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2022," the Braves said in a statement shortly after the pitcher came out of the game.

Morton signed a one-year deal with the Braves in 2021 after two years with the Tampa Bay Rays and two years with the Astros. He was 14-6 with a 3.34 ERA in a major-league-leading 33 stars. He had 216 strikeouts and a 10.5 K/9 ratio.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton rubs his leg before leaving the game during the third inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston.

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton rubs his leg before leaving the game during the third inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He had been solid in the postseason allowing just six runs on 10 hits in 14 1/3 innings. The Braves are going to miss his pitching prowess on the mound in the postseason.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com