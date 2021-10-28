Braves' Charlie Morton replacement received middle of the night call to get to Houston

Atlanta Braves pitcher Tucker Davidson was at a Georgia hotel watching the team in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night when he saw Charlie Morton exit with a broken fibula.

Davidson, a 25-year-old left-handed pitcher who has only appeared in five games during his short major-league career, was talking with Triple-A strength coach Paul Howey and pitching coordinator Paul Davis when they all saw Morton’s injury. Davidson said Wednesday he had a feeling his time would come.

"We were just kind of sitting there, and Charlie went down, and we kind of looked around, like: This is why we’re here. I stayed up, and I kind of had an idea that it might be me. I just had that gut feeling," he said.

He would receive a call from the Braves’ front office at around 1 a.m. telling him to pack his bags for Minute Maid Park in Houston and get ready to be on deck to pitch against the Astros.

"I found out, went to the clubhouse about five minutes from the hotel and packed my stuff and just kind of threw everything in the bag. Then proceeded to unload my car again, because all my stuff from my apartment is in my car. So I just kind of threw everything on the hotel floor and just kind of started packing things," Davidson said.

Davidson didn’t appear in the Braves’ Game 2 loss to the Astros on Wednesday, but is ready to pitch for them if they need him.

The young pitcher made one appearance in 2020 with the Braves. He didn’t get a chance to pitch in the minors that year because the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. He played in four games for the Braves in 2020, recording a 3.60 ERA and striking out 18. He was hurt during the year but came back and pitched in Triple-A on Oct. 3.

"It’s definitely taught me to grow as a person and just be able to understand that things don’t happen as fast as you want them to. There’s plenty of times I was hurt where I was like I just want to pick up a ball and throw, but my body was not ready for that. So I had to really slow down, and I think that’s going to continue to help over the course of my career," Davidson said.

Davidson could be in line to start one of the games for the Braves.

Game 3 is set for Friday night at Truist Park in Atlanta. Ian Anderson is slated to start for the Braves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.