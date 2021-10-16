Expand / Collapse search
Braves' Austin Riley stuns Dodgers with walk-off single in NLCS Game 1

Austin Riley hit a home run in the 4th inning to tie the game before the late-game winner

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Austin Riley played the hero in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth and Ozzie Albies on second base, Riley singled to left field to score a racing Albies. The RBI gave Atlanta a 3-2 victory and an early lead in the NLCS.

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley is congratulated after hitting a home run in the fourth inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley is congratulated after hitting a home run in the fourth inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Riley finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBI. He was also responsible for the game-tying home run off Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin in the fourth inning. Riley’s home run tied the game at 2-2.

Atlanta drew first blood in the first inning. Eddie Rosario scored on a wild pitch from Los Angeles starter Corey Knebel.

The Dodgers would tie the game in the second inning when Chris Taylor scored A.J. Pollock in the second inning. Will Smith would hit a solo home run and gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor (3) is tagged out by Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson after being caught in a run down on base hit by Dodgers' Cody Bellinger during the ninth inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta.

It was the Braves’ game to win.

After bad baserunning that ended the Dodgers threat in the top of the ninth, Albies singled to center off Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen. He would then steal second base to get into scoring position for Riley.

Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off RBI single off Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning of Game One of the National League Championship Series at Truist Park on October 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off RBI single off Blake Treinen #49 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning of Game One of the National League Championship Series at Truist Park on October 16, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Atlanta takes the 1-0 lead in the National League Championship Series with Game 2 set for Sunday. The Dodgers will start Max Scherzer and the Braves will start Ian Anderson. Atlanta also won the first two games of the 2020 NLCS before ultimately losing to the Dodgers in seven games.

