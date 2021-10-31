Expand / Collapse search
Astros fight back from early Braves grand slam, force Game 6

The Astros forced a Game 6, which is set for Tuesday night

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Houston Astros stayed alive.

Martin Maldonado finished 1-for-2 with three RBI and Carlos Correa added two RBI in the team’s comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5, 9-5.

The Astros needed to dig deep to get back into the game. Braves outfielder Adam Duvall hit a first-inning home run could have put the nail into the coffin for any team, but not the Astros. 

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall celebrates his grand slam home run during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Houston scored two runs in the second inning thanks to a Maldonado sac fly and an Alex Bregman RBI double. The Astros would tie the game up again in the third inning thanks to a Correa double that scored Michael Brantley and a Yuli Gurriel ground out scored Jose Altuve. The game was tied at that point 4-4.

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado catches a bunt by Atlanta Braves' A.J. Minter during the fourth inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Freddie Freeman would wake up in the bottom of the third inning with a 460-foot solo shot to put Atlanta back up one run. But that would be the last run scored for the Braves.

A two-run single from Marwin Gonzalez and a Maldonado walk with the bases loaded put the Astros up two runs. Maldonado would strike again in the seventh and Correa in the eighth to go up four runs.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31:  Martin Maldonado #15 of the Houston Astros hits an RBI sacrifice fly ball against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning in Game Five of the World Series at Truist Park on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Houston’s bullpen came up strong against the Braves in the latter part of the game.

Yimi Garcia got the Astros out of the third inning as Framber Valdez was getting shelled, Jose Urquidy pitched an inning, Phil Maton went two innings and struck out three, Ryan Stanek held Astros hitless and Kendall Graveman bounced back after allowing a hit. He would close out the game for Houston.

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter wipes his face after giving up a 2-RBI double to Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez during the fifth inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Braves started Tucker Davidson for Game 5. He went two inning and allowed four runs, two earned, on two hits. A.J. Minter would be hit up for three runs on three hits while Drew Smyly went three innings and let up two more runs on five hits.

Atlanta had eight hits in the game but failed to push more runs across the board when they needed it. Austin Riley was 3-for-4 and Travis d’Arnaud was 2-for-4.

Game 6 is set for Tuesday night back in Houston.

