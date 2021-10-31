Astros fight back from early Braves grand slam, force Game 6

The Houston Astros stayed alive.

Martin Maldonado finished 1-for-2 with three RBI and Carlos Correa added two RBI in the team’s comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves in Game 5, 9-5.

The Astros needed to dig deep to get back into the game. Braves outfielder Adam Duvall hit a first-inning home run could have put the nail into the coffin for any team, but not the Astros.

Houston scored two runs in the second inning thanks to a Maldonado sac fly and an Alex Bregman RBI double. The Astros would tie the game up again in the third inning thanks to a Correa double that scored Michael Brantley and a Yuli Gurriel ground out scored Jose Altuve. The game was tied at that point 4-4.

Freddie Freeman would wake up in the bottom of the third inning with a 460-foot solo shot to put Atlanta back up one run. But that would be the last run scored for the Braves.

A two-run single from Marwin Gonzalez and a Maldonado walk with the bases loaded put the Astros up two runs. Maldonado would strike again in the seventh and Correa in the eighth to go up four runs.

Houston’s bullpen came up strong against the Braves in the latter part of the game.

Yimi Garcia got the Astros out of the third inning as Framber Valdez was getting shelled, Jose Urquidy pitched an inning, Phil Maton went two innings and struck out three, Ryan Stanek held Astros hitless and Kendall Graveman bounced back after allowing a hit. He would close out the game for Houston.

The Braves started Tucker Davidson for Game 5. He went two inning and allowed four runs, two earned, on two hits. A.J. Minter would be hit up for three runs on three hits while Drew Smyly went three innings and let up two more runs on five hits.

Atlanta had eight hits in the game but failed to push more runs across the board when they needed it. Austin Riley was 3-for-4 and Travis d’Arnaud was 2-for-4.

Game 6 is set for Tuesday night back in Houston.