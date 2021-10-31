Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB Postseason
Published

Braves' Adam Duvall launches himself into World Series history books with grand slam

The Braves put up four runs in the first inning on the Astros with one swing of the bat

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall put his team up four runs in the first inning of Game 5 of the World Series Sunday night.

Duvall connected for a grand slam off Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez. The home run put the Braves up 4-0 in a game that could clinch the franchise's first World Series title since 1995.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall celebrates his grand slam home run during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall celebrates his grand slam home run during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Additionally, Duvall made some history with the big blast.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Duvall became the first batter to hit a grand slam in the first inning of a World Series. The Braves were the first team to score four runs in the first inning during a potential series-clinching World Series matchup since the 1961 New York Yankees.

Atlanta Brave Adam Duvall celebrates his grand slam home run during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Brave Adam Duvall celebrates his grand slam home run during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Braves Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

He was the second Braves player to hit a grand slam in a World Series. The first was Lonnie Smith in Game 5 of the 1992 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to MLB Stats. Duvall is the first to hit a grand slam in a potential series-clinching World Series game since Bill Skowron in 1956.

DUSTY BAKER HOPES ASTROS CAN CONJURE SOME MAGIC WITH WORLD SERIES ON THE LINE

Duvall entered Game 5 hitting 3-for-16 in the series with a home run. He was batting .188 with a .610 OPS. 

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez reacts after the Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall hit a grand slam during the first inning of Game 5 of the World Series Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez reacts after the Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall hit a grand slam during the first inning of Game 5 of the World Series Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Astros later tied the game at 4-4.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com