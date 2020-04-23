Brandon Marshall reveals how Jay Cutler helped him pay off his gambling debt

Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall needed a Hail Mary toward the end of his tenure with the Denver Broncos and it was quarterback Jay Cutler who answered his prayers.

Marshall told a story on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast on Tuesday about how his former teammate got him out of a steep gambling debt. The two were teammates on the Broncos from 2006 to 2008.

“I'm at the Mirage. I lose $70,000. I call my people. I'm like, 'Yo, get me at the Wynn.' Now, I'm chasing. ... So, I go to the Wynn; I lose another 70-something thousand dollars, bro. I'm literally in ... the Wynn hotel, and I call Jay. I'm like, 'Jay, I'm in some trouble. I need $60,000.' He's like, 'Aw, sheesh. B Marsh!' ... He's like, 'All right. This is what we're gonna do, though. You're gonna sign a paper, some type of document. You owe me.' Soon as I landed, he had that $60,000 check. I paid the marker off. We went back into the season.”

A young Marshall was quickly given a crash course in money management early. He was able to move past the gambling to have a nice little career.

Marshall recorded 970 catches and 12,351 receiving yards with 83 touchdowns in 13 seasons. He played for the Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.

He was a six-time Pro Bowler and earned one All-Pro selection.