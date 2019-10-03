Former Pro Bowl wide receiver plans to launch boxing career with focus on heavyweight title

Former six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall announced Tuesday he was going from in-between the sidelines to in-between the ropes by launching a boxing career.

Marshall, 35, made the announcement in an Instagram video and said he plans to have his first professional fight in May 2020. The opponent was not named.

“I’m about to do the unthinkable,” Marshall said. “Thirteen years, NFL. Thirty-five, phenomenal shape. Just went 24 rounds. I’m about to do the unthinkable. Heavyweight champion of the world. Lotta people that try fail.

“I promise you. [Anthony] Joshua, [Deontay] Wilder, [Luis] Ortiz, [Tyson] Fury. All you boys, I can get it. I’m telling you. You’re not that tough, not that strong. Where I come from, and what I’ve been through in my life, I’m built for this. I promise you that. I’ll see you next May.”

Marshall retired from the NFL after the 2018 season. He played for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.

Though he never won a Super Bowl, it appears the 6-foot-5, 232-pounder has his sights set on a heavyweight title.