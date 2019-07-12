Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Women’s World Cup
Published

Brandi Chastain's iconic Women's World Cup moment immortalized with statue outside Rose Bowl

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Former U.S. women’s soccer star Brandi Chastain was honored with a statue outside the Rose Bowl in California on Wednesday to celebrate the 1999 World Cup-winning team.

Chastain was on hand for the unveiling, which was the 20th anniversary of her team’s epic win as well as with the ticker-tape parade that took place in New York City for this year’s World Cup-winning squad.

“When I stepped up to take that penalty kick, I didn’t know what that day would mean and what that celebration would mean,” Chastain said during the unveiling. “ … You can’t possibly understand what a childhood dream feels like until you’ve lived it. The response you have are raw emotions."

FORMER US WOMEN'S SOCCER STAR ABBY WAMBACH SAYS WORLD CUP WIN GIVES TEAM LEVERAGE IN EQUAL PAY FIGHT

The statue shows Chastain’s iconic moment where she took off her jersey after scoring a match-winning penalty kick to win the World Cup over China. The game was played in the Rose Bowl.

A statue capturing Brandi Chastain's iconic reaction to scoring the U.S. team's winning goal in the 1999 Women's World Cup, is shown after being unveiled outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

A statue capturing Brandi Chastain's iconic reaction to scoring the U.S. team's winning goal in the 1999 Women's World Cup, is shown after being unveiled outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

This year’s team defeated the Netherlands, 2-0, on Sunday thanks to goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.

Chastain’s image looks a lot more like her than what was put on the plaque at the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame last May. Chastain called it “not the most flattering” image but “it’s nice.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The plaque was widely panned as a bust.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.