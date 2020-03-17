In pictures: Tom Brady through his Patriots years
Tom Brady announced Tuesday he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl titles, saying his football journey “will take place elsewhere.”
Tom Brady celebrates on Jan. 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, that he is leaving the New England Patriots. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady waits his chance to participate in the photo and interview day on Jan. 29 2002 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Brady has won the NFL MVP award three times with New England, been selected to the Pro Bowl 14 times and has been an All-Pro three times. He was named the 2009 AP Comeback Player of the Year and won the AP Offensive Player of the Year award in 2007 and 2010. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Jan. 21, 2018; in Foxborough, Mass. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. AP Photo/Matt Slocum
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass under pressure from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell (93) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. AP Photo/David J. Phillip
New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons on on Feb. 5, 2017. AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File
Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian Lake Brady celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Tom Brady celebrates with Vivian Lake Brady after his 13-3 win against Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen arrive for the Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Angela WEISS Getty / AFP
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen enjoy a romantic stroll on the beach during trip to Costa Rica. Backgrid
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shakes hands with a fan as he leaves the field after losing an NFL wild-card playoff football game to the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fumbles the ball as he is hit by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Getty
Tom Brady celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Glendale, Ariz. Brady, the centerpiece of the New England Patriots' championship dynasty over the past two decades, appears poised to leave the only football home he has ever had. AP Photo/David J. Phillip
New England Patriots Tom Brady gets sacked by Seahawks Bruce Irvin in the fourth quarter. The New England Patriots plays against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts to a touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the second half of an NFL football game in Washington. Brady, the centerpiece of the New England Patriots' championship dynasty over the past two decades, appears poised to leave the only football home he has ever had. AP Photo/Mark Tenally
Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots and teammate Tom Brady #12 celebrate at the end of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. Harry How/Getty Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career. AP Photo/Elise Amendola
New England Patriots' Tom Brady embraces Patriots owner Robert Kraft after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta. Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career. AP Photo/Morry Gash
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after their win over the St. Louis Rams on Feb. 3, 2002 in Super Bowl XXXVI in New Orleans, La. JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady arrives at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career. The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, that he is leaving the New England Patriots. AP Photo/David J. Phillip
