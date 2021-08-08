Bradley Chubb, Garrett Bolles scrap at Broncos camp

It’s training camp time in the NFL, which means it’s also time for teammates to lock horns.

The latest larger tiff came in Denver, where Broncos defensive lineman Bradley Chubb and offensive lineman Garrett Bolles scrapped to the point where teammates had to intervene.

Chubb and Bolles continued to bark at each other after being separated, with coach Vic Fangio and general manager George Paton among those who tried to play the role of peacemaker.

"Ugly language from both players unfit for print was hurled back-and-forth before several players realized the severity of what was about to happen," reported Will Petersen of Denver’s 9News. "Even QB Drew Lock turned around and attempted to step in between the pair."

In the end, Bolles apparently became so angry that he tossed his helmet and angrily stomped off the field. After that, multiple coaches felt compelled to go into the training facility to try to calm Bolles. It took about 30 minutes for him to gather himself and return to the field.

Once there, Bolles reportedly walked over to Chubb and tapped him on the shoulder. The two then shook hands.

"I don’t think it’s a big thing that it was those two," Fangio said. "Any fight, we don’t need and we don’t want.

Chubb is coming off a season in which he made the Pro Bowl, and Bolles played so well that he picked up a $68 million contract extension. As The Associated Press wrote, "They are two of the foundational players for a franchise aiming to end a five-year playoff drought."

The Broncos open the preseason at Minnesota on Saturday. They visit the New York Giants on Sept. 14 to open the season.