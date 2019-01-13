Bradley Center, former home of the Milwaukee Bucks, demolished using 'shaped charges'

What goes up apparently can also come crashing spectacularly down.

Demolition crews in Milwaukee, Wis. used explosives Sunday morning to demolish the roof of the Bradley Center, where the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks called home.

Crews have been slowly deconstructing the 30-year-old building piece by piece since it closed last summer, but used "shaped charges" to bring the structure's roof down at 9:02 a.m., according to FOX6.

Crowds braved the cold to gather in in downtown Milwaukee to see the demolition in person.

The Milwaukee Bucks got control over the Bradley Center as part of the agreement that led to the construction of Fiserv Forum, their new $524 million home next door.

The seven-acre site is seen by the Bucks as a crucial part of the development potential around their new arena.

The Bradley Center's demolition is expected to be fully completed by summer, according to FOX6.