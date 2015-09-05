Expand / Collapse search
Nascar
Brad Keselowski looks for 1st Southern 500 victory after winning pole at Darlington

    Brad Keselowski is congratulated by crew members after winning the pole for Sundays NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) (The Associated Press)

    Brad Keselowski drives his car on the pole winning run during qualifying for Sundays NASCAR Sprint Cup auto race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) (The Associated Press)

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Brad Keselowski has won the pole for Sunday's race at Darlington Raceway, where he'll start up front for the first time all season.

Keselowski turned a lap at 178.874 mph Saturday to earn his first pole of the season. The Team Penske driver put his Ford in the top starting spot five times last year.

Kurt Busch qualified second in a Chevrolet for Stewart-Haas Racing, and was followed by teammate Kevin Harvick. Busch has qualified on the front row five times this year.

Keselowski teammate Joey Logano was fourth, and Jeff Gordon, making his final start in the Southern 500, will start fifth.

Danica Patrick hit the wall in the first round of qualifying and her team pulled out a backup Chevrolet.