Brad Fritsch earns full status on Web.com Tour with 7-shot win at Q-school

Brad Fritsch of Canada earned full status on the Web.com Tour by closing with a 5-under 66 to win the qualifying tournament by seven shots. It was the second-widest margin at Q-school in the last 25 years.

Fritsch made three early birdies and was never seriously challenged the rest of the way. He finished on 27-under 402.

Along with earning $25,000, Fritsch has full status on the Web.com Tour for 2015.

Andrew Landry finished second. He was among the next nine players who are fully exempt for the first dozen events in 2015. The group that finished between 11th and 45th place (including ties) are exempt for up to nine events.

The priority list for the Web.com Tour is reshuffled at various stages of the season based on performance.