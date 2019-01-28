Boxing referee Steve Willis delights fans with his facial expressions during fight

At Saturday night's Premier Boxing Championship, the biggest hit was the referee.

Boxing ref Steve Willis briefly became the darling of the Internet due to his facial expressions while officiating the main event, between Keith Thurman and Josesito Lopez.

MUGGER TARGETS FEMALE UFC FIGHTER, ENDS UP IN HOSPITAL

Willis has gone viral multiple times for his reactions in the ring and he knows fans go crazy for his face.

“Y’all need to stop watching me and watch the fight. I’ve been wanting to say that for the last three, four fights. Stop watching me and watch the fight. There ain’t nothing to see here!” Willis said in a 2016 interview, according to the Bloody Elbow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thurman ended up winning the fight and retaining the WBA welterweight title.