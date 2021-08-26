Boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez recalls telling drug lords to kick rocks for not bringing cocaine to party

Julio Cesar Chavez won several boxing championships in three weight divisions during his illustrious career but one of the best fights appeared to come outside of the ring.

Chavez spoke with Mexican journalist Yordi Rosado about his sobriety and told a story about telling notorious drug lords, including El Chapo Guzman, to leave his victory party because they didn’t bring any cocaine. Chavez said the party happened after he beat Hector Camacho in September 1992.

"There were about one thousand years worth of jail time the day I defeated ‘Macho’ Camacho. And they all wanted to meet me and I was standing in the middle," Chavez said, via The Daily Mail. "All of them were talking about how the ‘Macho’ Camacho fight played out until I got upset. All I wanted was coke.

"There were about 300 armed b----rds there, but nobody had coke. So I told them, ‘Since nobody brought coke, you can all go to hell.’"

He said the drug kingpins sent colleagues to get cocaine to continue the party.

Chavez said it was the first time he tried cocaine.

"It was in Las Vegas, after the fight. It was crazy (the fight), I felt that I had already won everything ... I already had more than 20 million dollars in the bank, I had yachts, I had a private plane, I had mansions, I had ... well, everything a human being could wish for ... and sometimes I felt alone ... always surrounded by many, many people, but alone," he said, via El Imparcial.

The Mexican boxer said he was on cocaine when he suffered his first professional loss.

He opened up about his addiction to The Fix in March 2015. He said at the time he nearly lost his life.

"I woke up in the clinic in a room with the IV still in my arm, and I just ripped it out and started cussing at everyone," he said of his first rehab stint.

Since then, he’s opened several rehab clinics to help those battling addictions as well.