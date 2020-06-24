Boxing great Oscar De La Hoya 'really considering' comeback, will take on 'any top guy'

Legendary boxing world champion Oscar De La Hoya says he’s seriously considering making a comeback, saying Tuesday that he wants a “real fight” against “the best out there."

De La Hoya, 47, said during an interview with The Ring that he’ll be closely watching Mike Tyson, who has floated the idea of making a return to the ring for a charity exhibition fight, before he makes his own decision.

REDSKINS’ JACK DEL RIO HITS BACK AFTER FANS CRITICIZE HIM FOR BEING TRUMP SUPPORTER: ‘I’M 100% FOR AMERICA’

"I actually want to see what Tyson does first," he said. "I have been working out, I have been training, I have been staying in shape. Obviously, I'm not in fighting shape yet to go 12 rounds. I'm sure I could get there. We'll see. I want to see Tyson perform, see how his reflexes are, see if he can go past three or four rounds. We'll see and then I'll make my decision."

But for De La Hoya, he says he wants a “real fight” against a top ranked boxer if he does return.

LAKERS’ AVERY BRADLEY WON’T RETURN FOR NBA RESTART OVER FAMILY HEALTH CONCERNS

"I'm really considering it. It doesn't matter. Anybody, anybody who is the best out there. I still have that mentality. It would be at 160 [pounds]. ... If it's at 154, maybe someone coming up from 147. Any top, top, top guy at 147. It doesn't really matter."

“The Golden Boy” won world titles in six different weight classes between 1992 and 2008. He holds a record of 39 wins, 30 by way of knockout, and six loses.

Tyson has been intensely training recently, posting videos of his sessions, which have sparked rumors that the 53-year-old former undisputed world heavyweight champion might make a comeback.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He hasn't hit mitts for almost 10 years, so I didn't expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, same power as guys 21, 22 years old," his trainer Rafael Cordeiro told ESPN in May.