Boxing champ Tyson Fury spends hundreds on Easter dinner from local pizza shop, adds big tip

British boxing champion Tyson Fury helped out a local pizza shop with a massive order for himself, his wife and their five children on Easter Sunday.

Fury bought $700 worth of food from Manjaros Restaurant near the boxer’s Lancashire, England, home. According to TMZ Sports, Fury also tipped the delivery driver $125.

Fury and his family ordered lamb chops, shrimp, chicken, a couple of pizzas, pasta and a ton of Diet Coke.

“The food order was just for us and the children,” Paris Fury, Tyson’s wife, told British media, who were camped outside the champ’s home. “We have got five children and the food arrived in a lot of boxes.”

One person who saw the delivery roll up to Tyson’s home told The Sun that the boxer loves to eat.

“He said, as the food arrived, ‘We’ve got nothing else to spend our money on during lockdown,’ the person told The Sun. “Tyson was in good spirits but ordered the delivery driver to stand 2 meters back and leave the food on the step.”

Fury is coming off a victory over Deontay Wilder in February. Fury defeated the WBC heavyweight champion via a seven-round technical knockout. Both fighters were guaranteed to go home with $5 million each. The fighters' previous bout ended in a split decision/draw.

The trilogy fight is set for Oct. 3. It had to be pushed back from the summertime due to the coronavirus pandemic.