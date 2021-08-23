Expand / Collapse search
Boxing
Boxing champ Gervonta Davis OK after terrifying plane ordeal

Gervonta Davis holds 3 different championship belts

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Gervonta Davis said he was "good" after a private jet he was aboard was forced to abort takeoff when it experienced a nose gear issue Saturday.

Davis livestreamed himself on the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in Florida. The video showed the private plane in the grass with its nose laying down. He told those chatting on the livestream he was OK.

"For everybody that want to fly private, I think it's over with," Davis said, via ESPN. "...I'm driving or catching a train."

The plane was reportedly carrying about 10 passengers at the time. The plane suffered the nose gear issue as it was heading down the runway, City of Fort Lauderdale Public Information Officer Mike Jachles said.

Officials said no one on the aircraft was hospitalized and one person who was treated by medical personnel on the scene refused transport to the hospital. The Federal Aviation Administration was set to send an investigator to the scene, according to ESPN.

Davis, 26, is the WBA regular lightweight, WBA super featherweight and WBA regular super lightweight champion. He has 25 wins and zero losses in his professional career. He last defeated Mario Barrios for the WBA regular super lightweight title on June 26.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_