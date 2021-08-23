Boxing champ Gervonta Davis OK after terrifying plane ordeal

Gervonta Davis said he was "good" after a private jet he was aboard was forced to abort takeoff when it experienced a nose gear issue Saturday.

Davis livestreamed himself on the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in Florida. The video showed the private plane in the grass with its nose laying down. He told those chatting on the livestream he was OK.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"For everybody that want to fly private, I think it's over with," Davis said, via ESPN. "...I'm driving or catching a train."

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

The plane was reportedly carrying about 10 passengers at the time. The plane suffered the nose gear issue as it was heading down the runway, City of Fort Lauderdale Public Information Officer Mike Jachles said.

MANNY PACQUIAO LOSES TO YORDENIS UGÁS BY UNANIMOUS DECISION

Officials said no one on the aircraft was hospitalized and one person who was treated by medical personnel on the scene refused transport to the hospital. The Federal Aviation Administration was set to send an investigator to the scene, according to ESPN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Davis, 26, is the WBA regular lightweight, WBA super featherweight and WBA regular super lightweight champion. He has 25 wins and zero losses in his professional career. He last defeated Mario Barrios for the WBA regular super lightweight title on June 26.