©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Boxer in South Africa injured after ropes snap under his weight, video shows

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
A heavily anticipated boxing match in South Africa was canceled Monday after one of the competitors was badly injured falling out of the ring while testing the ropes.

Ruann Visser, 29, was gearing up for a heavyweight title match in Cape Town against the undefeated Tian Fick when he was captured on video falling out of the ring.

Onlookers yelled in shock as the ropes snapped underneath the weight of the 6-foot 10-inch Visser during warmups.

The extent of Visser’s injuries was not immediately clear, but doctors on the scene determined he was unfit to continue and the match was canceled, TMZ Sports reported.

According to the report, this was the first heavyweight title fight in Cape Town since 2000.

Visser has a record of 18-2 with 17 of those wins coming by way of knockout, News.com.au reported.

No word on if officials will schedule a rematch.

