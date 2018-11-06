GRAPHIC VIDEO: Boxer dies after a brutal knockout in title fight

Italian Christian Daghio has tragically died after a boxing title fight in Bangkok.

The 49-year-old, a former champion in Muay Thai and boxing, passed away in the hospital Friday after he was put in a coma due to injuries suffered during the WBC Asia title match against Don Parueang on Oct. 26.

He leaves behind his wife and 5-year-old daughter.

Footage shows Daghio being knocked out in the 12th round after receiving several huge punches to his head and face.

He was immediately treated by medical staff in the ring before he was rushed to a hospital in Bangkok.

Daghio’s brother and manager, Fabrizio, confirmed the news of his sibling’s death.

He told Italian media: “Christian died as he wanted to die, that is in the ring. He dreamed of fighting until he was 80 years old.”

