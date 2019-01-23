GRAPHIC PHOTO: Boxer Badou Jack sustains gruesome injury during match defeat

Swedish light heavyweight boxer Badou Jack suffered a brutal injury midway through a losing fight with opponent Marcus Browne in Las Vegas Saturday evening.

The duo butted heads in the seventh round and Jack’s forehead split open, leaving him unable to properly see for the rest of the fight. Medics attempted to clean the cut but struggled to stop the bleeding, The Sun reported.

Jack, 35, fought on despite the injury but ultimately lost by unanimous points decision. Images that were taken after the injury showed the fighter's face covered in blood.

GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING:

Jack was rushed to a hospital for treatment after the match. He later posted an image to his Instagram account, showing the gash stitched up.

“Congrats to @mbrowne718 who fought a great fight,” Jack wrote on the post. “Regardless of the cut he was the better man tonight.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fight’s main event that evening featured eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao who retained his welterweight title against rival Adrien Broner.