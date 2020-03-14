Boxer Adrien Broner arrested for DUI: report

Boxer Adrien Broner was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., on Friday night, accused of impaired driving, according to a report.

Local police pulled over the 30-year-old pugilist around 8:45 p.m. for an unspecified reason and determined Broner was under the influence, TMZ Sports reported.

It was the latest run-in with the law for the fighter from Cincinnati.

Back in December, the four-time world champion was ordered to pay $830,000 to a woman who had accused him of sexually assaulting her at a nightclub in Cleveland.

Broner, known as “The Problem,” has also had conflicts with the lords of the ring.

In 2014, the World Boxing Council suspended him for making “racially insensitive statements” after defeating Mexican boxer Carlos Molina.

Bond for Broner was set at $1,000 on Friday night and he was expected to be released early Saturday, TMZ reported.