Boxer accuses Jay-Z, sports agency of negligence after suffering 'devastating brain hemorrhage'

A boxer who filed suit Tuesday against Jay-Z and the rapper’s agency, Roc Nation Sports, says both parties are responsible for scheduling him for fights which led to a brain injury.

Daniel Franco says he was a rising star in the sport when he signed a four-year contract with Roc Nation Sports in 2015. Before a March 2017 fight, Franco says he was battling the flu and was trying to get out of the bout when he says the agency told him he might have trouble “securing future fights.”

WILDER KOS BREAZEALE IN 1ST ROUND TO DEFEND HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE

Franco, of Los Angeles, lost the fight via technical knockout, but he was later scheduled for two more fights – one in May 2017 and the other in June 2017 – the New York Daily News reported, citing a complaint.

Franco accused Roc Nation Sports of failing to pursue “appropriate medical clearance” before the June fight, in which he said he suffered “two skull fractures and a separate brain bleed.”

The lawsuit says the gross negligence from Roc Nation Sports led to a “devastating brain hemorrhage,” the New York Daily News reported.

“As a result of traumatic brain injury, Franco still suffers from devastating neurological and cognitive deficits, including difficulty with speech, motor function, ambulation and balance problems,” the lawsuit says.

Franco told The Blast in 2017 that Roc Nation Sports initially said they would help with the medical bills, but then claimed the company didn’t come through on their promise.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Roc Nation Sports has yet to respond to a request for comment by Fox News.

A GoFundMe page to help pay for Franco’s care had raised nearly $70,000 as of Wednesday.