Bouchard pulls out in Austria

Linz, Austria (SportsNetwork.com) - Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard withdrew from her scheduled second-round match Thursday at the Generali Ladies Linz tennis event.

Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova received a walkover into the quarterfinals when the top-seeded Canadian star Bouchard pulled out, citing a left leg injury.

Bouchard had her thigh taped during Wednesday's victory over Austrian Patricia Mayr-Achleitner, and said the injury worsened overnight.

"I woke up this morning and it was much, much worse," she said. "It's hard for me to keep playing and keep making it worse."

Meanwhile, seventh-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova took care of German Mona Barthel 6-4, 6-2.

Also on Thursday, Italian Karin Knapp topped Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova 6-3, retired and German qualifier Anna-Lena Friedsam doused xxxx Jana Cepelova 6-0, 6-4 at TipsArena Linz.

Friday's quarters will pit Pliskova against American qualifier Madison Brengle; Pironkova versus Knapp; Italian Camila Giorgi against New Zealand's Marina Erakovic; and Swiss Stefanie Voegele versus Friedsam.

The 2014 Linz titlist will earn $43,000.