Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS
Published

Both B1G Michigan schools mandating vaccinations

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel sent a mass memo to anticipated students and personnel on Friday

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

University of Michigan and Michigan State University announced on Friday that both schools will require confirmed vaccination status ahead of their Fall academic season. University staff and students present for in-person instruction must provide proof of vaccination. Masks will also be mandated to be worn indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel sent the mass memo to anticipated students and personnel on Friday, cautioning that returning Wolverines must either: a.) Submit proof of vaccination (one or two doses) no later than Aug. 30., or b.) Apply for a medical or religious exemption.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

MSU also announced their own COVID guidelines ahead of the new academic year. Michigan State President Dr. Samuel Stanley, Jr. said his response to permit indoor masking mandates and encouraging students to get vaccinated was a decision driven by "science."

"We were hoping we would not need to necessarily mandate," said the MSU president. "But … we’ve always said we want to be driven by the science. We want to be driven by the findings of CDC. We want to be driven by what’s happening in this community."

Michigan currently ranks 25th among all U.S. states in vaccination rate, with 48.74% of Michiganders considered fully vaccinated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to the decision by both Michigan institutions, Ivy League schools and California’s higher education systems pledged to request vaccination status started paving the way for other universities to follow — despite the primary concern of spreading COVID, which the vaccine does not prevent.