Boston Red Sox outfielder latest player to decline White House invite: report

Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. said Wednesday that he won’t visit the White House to celebrate the team’s 2018 World Series championship on May 9, becoming the third player to decline the invitation, a report said.

“I don’t get into politics,” Bradley told the Boston Globe. “But I won’t be going.”

Bradley has become the third Red Sox player to say they would not attend the ceremony this spring. Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers declined, according to the paper. Alex Cora, the team’s manager, and infielders Xander Bogaerts and Eduardo Nunez told the Globe that they are undecided. Eduadro Rodriguez said he probably won’t attend.

Players who have said they will visit the White House with the team include Chris Sale, Brock Holt and Mitch Moreland, Yahoo Sports reported.

Bradley has visited the White House twice before as a player after winning the College World Series with the University of South Carolina in 2010 and 2011, according to the Globe.