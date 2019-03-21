Boston Red Sox minor league affiliate plans to 'celebrate' Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez engagement

A Boston Red Sox minor league affiliate plans to be among those -- ahem, "congratulating" -- former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez on his engagement to Jennifer Lopez.

The Pawtucket PawSox announced Wednesday they will celebrate the pair’s engagement on April 12 as part of their Legendary Fridays series this season. That night, Pawtucket will take on the New York Mets’ minor league affiliate Syracuse Chiefs.

As part of the celebration, the PawSox will help fans relive two key moments in Red Sox history that involved Rodriguez – including his onfield clashes with Jason Varitek and Bronson Arroyo. Anyone wearing Varitek or Arroyo jerseys will get into McCoy Stadium for free.

“Recalling a fond memory of August 10, 2003, PawSox fans will also have the opportunity to touch and take pictures of the actual pitching rubber toed by Bronson Arroyo when he threw the most recent of the two perfect games in PawSox History,” the team announced.

The team will also allow anyone with the first name Jennifer, who shows a valid Rhode Island ID, to get into the stadium for free.

Pawtucket has also asked actor Ben Affleck, who was once engaged to Lopez, to throw out the first pitch. It’s unclear if he’s accepted the invitation.

The PawSox also plan on ribbing Tim Tebow should he make an appearance for Syracuse.

“Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, who is expected to be playing with the Syracuse Mets, will walk up to Mariah Carey's greatest hits for the duration of his series at McCoy Stadium as a salute to one of J.Lo's greatest rivals,” the team said.