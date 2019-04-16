American flag seen crumpled in corner after Boston Marathon race, organization apologizes

Daniel Romanchuk made history Monday winning the Boston Marathon’s men’s wheelchair race with the fastest time ever recorded by an American, but it was a winner’s circle photo that created controversy.

Romanchuk, of Urbana, Illinois, was seen holding the trophy with three officials standing around him and applauding his victory and to their left was the American flag crumpled on the ground in the corner.

Social media users had harsh reactions to seeing the flag on the ground.

The Boston Athletic Association apologized “sincerely” after the outcry, Jack Fleming, the organization’s COO, said in a statement, according to WCVB-TV.

“The Boston Marathon has been an American tradition for more than a century and we take pride in the passion and determination that our participants, spectators, and volunteers from around the world display at our annual event,” the statement said.

Romanchuk had the flag draped over his shoulder before a race official removed it, according to WCVB-TV.

With the win, he became the youngest ever victor in the race at 20 years, eight months and 12 days old. He’s the first American winner since Jim Knaub in 1993.

“I knew it was possible, it was just a matter of everything coming together,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.