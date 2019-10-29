Ilhan Omar slammed by NBA player for voting against Turkish sanctions

Enes Kanter, the center on the Boston Celtics, slammed Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Tuesday for voting against a bill that would impose sanctions on Turkey over the invasion of northern Syria.

Kanter wrote on Twitter that is was an “absolute disappointment and shame” that Omar was the only Democrat to not support the "Protect Against Conflict by Turkey Act."

He added that it seemed like Omar was on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s payroll and “working for his interests, but not for the American people and democracy!"

LLHAN OMAR VOTES 'PRESENT' ON BILL CONDEMNING ARMENIAN GENOCIDE

Last week, Omar penned an op-ed for the Washington Post in which she called sanctions part of the “failed foreign policy playbook."

Kanter is Turkish and a critic of Erdoğan, The Hill reported.

The bipartisan bill passed 403 to 16.

Omar also voted “present” Tuesday on a bill that would recognize the Armenian genocide by Ottoman Turks.

In an explanation of her vote, Omar said "accountability and recognition of genocide should not be used as a cudgel in a political fight" but should instead "be done based on academic consensus outside the push and pull of geopolitics."